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Utgått

Philips AventMugg med dekoration

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Recensioner

Hygien i farten

Philips AVENT-muggar för småbarn utgör det enkla steget från flaska till mugg. Det uppfällbara locket håller pipen ren hela tiden, även i farten. Muggen är förbluffande spillsäker vare sig den skakas eller kastas upp i luften, och den är enkel att dricka ur

Visa alla fördelar

Inget spill, enkelt att dricka

Hygien i farten

  • 200 ml

  • Mjuk pip, 6 m+

  • Med handtag

Mjuk pip med patenterad och spillfri ventil

Mjuk pip med patenterad och spillfri ventil

Den patenterade ventilen på Philips Avent-pipmuggen kontrollerar flödet och förhindrar spill, även om den hålls upp och ned eller lämnas på sidan

Alla delar kan bekvämt maskindiskas

Alla delar kan bekvämt maskindiskas

Hela muggen kan steriliseras för hygienisk användning

Hela muggen kan steriliseras för hygienisk användning

Tekniska specifikationer

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

3.5

av 5

2

Recensioner

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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