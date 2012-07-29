Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
SCF606/06
Hygien i farten
Philips AVENT-muggar för småbarn utgör det enkla steget från flaska till mugg. Det uppfällbara locket håller pipen ren hela tiden, även i farten. Muggen är förbluffande spillsäker vare sig den skakas eller kastas upp i luften, och den är enkel att dricka ur
200 ml
Mjuk pip, 6 m+
Med handtag
Den patenterade ventilen på Philips Avent-pipmuggen kontrollerar flödet och förhindrar spill, även om den hålls upp och ned eller lämnas på sidan
3.5
av 5
2
Recensioner
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy