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  • The Freddie
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RetroOver-ear-hörlurar för inomhusbruk

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Recensioner | 89% rekommenderar den här produkten

The Freddie

De är din bästa vän! Ge musiken du älskar det ljud den förtjänar med dessa klassiskt utformade sladdanslutna hörlurar med öppen baksida. De är byggda för hemmabruk och har audiofilklassad inställning, en häftig retrostil och modern komfort.

Visa alla fördelar

The Freddie

  • Retrodesign, fantastiskt ljud

  • Sladdanslutna hörlurar med öppen baksida

  • Vinklade högtalarelement på 50 mm

  • Känns bekväma länge

Stil från då, ljud från nu

Stil från då, ljud från nu

Skinnbyxor, en snygg skjorta och 70-talslooken som dessa over ear-hörlurar har! Oavsett om du rockar loss till vinylskivor från förr eller streamar den senaste singeln är det dags att luta sig tillbaka och njuta av det varma, autentiska ljudet.

Over-ear-hörlurar med öppen baksida. Kom närmare musiken

Over-ear-hörlurar med öppen baksida. Kom närmare musiken

Designen med öppen baksida gör att du känner musikens själ. Utan något hölje som stänger in ljudet får du en omslutande och omfattande prestanda som separerar röster och instrument så att du kan njuta av varje tons fulla effekt. Det är som att vara i studion med ditt favoritband.

Vinklade 50 mm neodymelement. Autentiskt hi-fi-ljud

Vinklade 50 mm neodymelement. Autentiskt hi-fi-ljud

Neodymelementen är konstruerade för att ha en lutning på 15 grader, vilket passar örats naturliga geometri så att du hör varje frekvens med optimal precision. Du får starka höga toner, kontrollerade låga toner och ett mellanregister som är fylligt och naturligt. Perfekt för all musik du kan tänka dig.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.6

av 5

13

Recensioner

89%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Fördelar

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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