Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
SHQ3000/10
Inställd för sport
De här hörlurarna har konstruerats av vattentäta material och med ett antibakteriellt medel som hjälper till att döda bakterier. De har utformats för sportentusiaster
ActionFit
Orange- och gråfärgade
Utformad med vattentålig tätning som skyddar hörlurarna mot svettskador
Med ljudisolering kan du höra och njuta av fler detaljer i musiken på lägre volym än vad som är möjligt med vanliga hörlurar. Ljudisoleringshörluren är baserad på en ingående förståelse av hörselgångens anatomi, och dess design med vinklad ljudkanal skapar en perfekt tätning mellan källan till bakgrundsljudet och hörselgången. På så sätt elimineras oönskat bakgrundsljud samtidigt som ljudet leds direkt till dina öron. T.o.m. vid måttlig volyminställning kan du urskilja detaljer i musiken utan bakgrundsljud från omgivningen. Hörlurarnas skydd finns i tre storlekar för bästa passform.
De här Philips-hörlurarnas extra mjuka silikonsnäckor i tre storlekar passar bekvämt i öronen utan att klämma, samtidigt som de stänger ute oönskade ljud.
2.7
av 5
19
Recensioner
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones