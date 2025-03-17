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  • Ljus, ström, action
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6000 seriesSolcellsdrivna on-ear-hörlurar

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Recensioner | 100% rekommenderar den här produkten

1 utmärkelse

Ljus, ström, action

Bra ljud så att du kommer igång, solenergi så att du kan fortsätta! Med Powerfoyle™-solcellsteknik laddas dessa trådlösa on-ear-hörlurar i ljuset, och batteriet kan lagra hela 80 timmars användning för användning på mörkare platser.

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Ljus, ström, action

  • Powerfoyle™-solcellsteknik

  • Självladdande hörlurar

  • 80 timmars batteriladdning

  • Tvättbara öronkuddar

Powerfoyle™ från Exeger. Mer ljus, mer ström

Powerfoyle™ från Exeger. Mer ljus, mer ström

Solljus till elektriskt ljus – de här hörlurarna laddas när de utsätts för ljus! Powerfoyle™-solcellsmaterial i huvudbandet samlar in energi från solen för att hålla batteriet laddat – och du får även laddning från elektriskt ljus. Ett fulladdat batteri ger upp till 80 timmars speltid, så att du kan fortsätta använda hörlurarna även i svagt ljus.

Sval och bekväm on-ear-passform för en aktiv livsstil

Sval och bekväm on-ear-passform för en aktiv livsstil

Spring, gå, åk rullskridskor! Det bekväma huvudbandet halkar inte av när du rör dig och de mjuka öronkuddarna som andas är fyllda med kylgel. Skydden till öronkuddarna kan tas bort för enkel rengöring, så du kan alltid se till att de känns fräscha.

Bra ljud även vid låg volym med dynamisk bas

Bra ljud även vid låg volym med dynamisk bas

Du får fylligt ljud från högtalarelementen på 40 mm och bra passiv ljudisolering från over-ear-passformen. Om du gillar bra bas kan du aktivera dynamisk bas via Philips Headphones-appen och njuta av den fulla kraften hos dina favoritlåtar, även när du lyssnar med låg ljudnivå.

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Utmärkelser

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.6

av 5

16

Recensioner

100%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Fördelar

solar charging, great sound

Nackdelar

long term viability unsure

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Fördelar

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Nackdelar

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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