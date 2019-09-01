To objectively evaluate the benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its design was tested by participants who had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the system.



The system was designed to efficiently support workflow by allowing multiple users to interact with the system at any point during the procedure. One area of focus in the design process was to facilitate communication between the exam room and the control room.



Another was to seamlessly integrate functional measurements into the new multi-user design to enhance workflow. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the benefits of the multi-user design of the system based on simulated use by a clinical team in a realistic test environment.

