Boosting fMRI to unravel the neurological basis of addiction



The Institute for Drug and Alcohol Studies at VCU is involved in research on addictions, other branches of psychiatry, research programs on traumatic brain injury and several large multicenter studies, including the ABCD study. “So, we use a lot of fMRI and also a good amount of diffusion imaging here,” says Dr. Steinberg. “I think MultiBand SENSE is an excellent technique for getting better temporal and spatial resolution from fMRI and dMRI scans that would otherwise be almost impossible to perform on patients, because of time considerations.”



In studies examining the neurological basis of drug and alcohol addiction, BOLD functional imaging is used for characterizing brain functional connectivity abnormalities in substance abusers versus normal controls.



MultiBand SENSE helps Dr. Steinberg increase temporal resolution in BOLD fMRI. “In event-related fMRI, it´s favorable to get very frequent acquisitions, in order to obtain a better sampling of the brain´s physiological activity over time. With a MultiBand factor of 6 we can get a TR of only 800 ms. Without MultiBand, our TR would be much higher. So MultiBand SENSE gives us a huge improvement in SNR, as it allows us to get more acquisitions during the same period of time. And time is of the essence, because most subjects cannot tolerate staying in the scanner for too long while performing an fMRI task.”



“For children, we try to keep the scans to 5 minutes each. We try to get 8 minutes for adults, but certainly no scan is longer than 10 minutes. Within these limited time periods, MultiBand SENSE has greatly improved our temporal resolution, while maintaining an excellent isotropic spatial resolution of 2.4 mm and 60 slices; that´s excellent full brain coverage.”



Dr. Steinberg adds that before using MultiBand SENSE, fewer acquisitions were being made with a poor temporal resolution of 2,300 milliseconds. However, using MultiBand SENSE now, “we’re able to improve the temporal resolution, SNR, spatial resolution, and still get full brain coverage, without making time too long for the research subject.”