Söktermer

Quadtrode CV MRI electrode

ECG accessories

Find similar products

Box of 25 Quadtrode CV MRI electrodes with dispenser. For use with ECG cables 9223, 9218, 989803170121 & 989803176381.

Contact

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult/Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9371A
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Philips MR, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • ECG cables 9223, 9218, 989803170121 & 989803176381
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult/Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9371A
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Philips MR, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • ECG cables 9223, 9218, 989803170121 & 989803176381
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.