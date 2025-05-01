Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
TAT2236PK/00
Öronpropparna sitter i ytterörat
Superlitet laddningsfodral
IPX4-vattenskydd
Upp till 18 timmars speltid
2.4
av 5
39
Recensioner
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Fördelar
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Nackdelar
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
PeterR59
20/12/2024
Nederland
Verifierad köpare
Goed werkende oortjes
Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.
Fördelar
Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding
Nackdelar
Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes