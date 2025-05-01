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  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
  • Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
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Utgått

True Wireless-hörlurar

TAT2236WT/00

2.4
| (39) Recensioner

Tillgänglig i

Grön
Grön
Rosa
Rosa
Svart
Svart
Vit
Vit
Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.
De här stänk- och svettåliga true wireless-hörlurarna följer med dig överallt! Laddningsfodralet får plats i fickan på dina tajta jeans. Öronpropparna sitter i ytterörat – perfekt om du inte gillar att känna öronpropparna i hörselgången.
Visa alla fördelar

Extra smalt fodral. Bekväm passform.

  • Öronpropparna sitter i ytterörat

  • Superlitet laddningsfodral

  • IPX4-vattenskydd

  • Upp till 18 timmars speltid

4 färger. Design som liknar en hockeyklubba

6 timmars speltid. Ladda i 15 minuter och få en extra timme

Klart ljud, kraftfull bas. 12 mm-neodymelement

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

Hitta vanliga frågor, användarhandböcker, säkerhetsinformation och tips

Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

2.4

av 5

39

Recensioner

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Fördelar

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Nackdelar

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verifierad köpare

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Fördelar

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Nackdelar

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

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