FitLife

Total face mask

Fitlife seals around the periminter of the face for optimal pressure distribution.

Full face mask

Full face mask is more comfortable

FitLife provides optimal pressure distribution around less pressure-sensitive areas of the face, while allowing an unrestricted view. The large surface area equalizes pressure inside the mask and minimizes eye irritation.

Versatile headgear

Versatile headgear for easy application and removal

The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.

Radial diffusion leak ports

Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation

The built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner, helping your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.

Entrainment valve

Entrainment valve for safety

The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.

Accessory swivel

Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement

Perimeter seal

Perimeter seal for maximum comfort

A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal.

  • Full face mask
  • Versatile headgear
  • Radial diffusion leak ports
  • Entrainment valve
