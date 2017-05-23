Fitlife seals around the periminter of the face for optimal pressure distribution.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Full face mask is more comfortable
Full face mask is more comfortable
Full face mask is more comfortable
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Entrainment valve for safety
Entrainment valve for safety
Entrainment valve for safety
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Full face mask is more comfortable
Full face mask is more comfortable
Full face mask is more comfortable
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Entrainment valve for safety
Entrainment valve for safety
Entrainment valve for safety
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select countrySverige (Svenska)
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.