The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for housing a Philips HeartStart defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carry case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A) to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished. The Fast Response Kit (68-PCHAT) tucks neatly behind the Defibrillator Case.

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, 861282, 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .56 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

