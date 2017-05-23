Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe. DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select country/regionSverige (Svenska)
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.