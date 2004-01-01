Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.
iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition ****
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price**** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition ****
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price**** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
**** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
11. Compared to a workstation
12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.