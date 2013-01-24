Startsida
Professionell TV
    Avancerade anslutningsmöjligheter, en uppsjö av smarta funktioner och bildkvalitet med mycket hög upplösning är här. Den senaste uppsättningen TV-apparater för professionellt bruk från Philips skärmlösningar för professionellt bruk hjälper dig att skapa den ultimata upplevelsen oavsett bransch. Med toppmoderna innovationer och fantastisk design är det nu enklare att uppnå dina mål. 
    TV i ett patientrum

    Gjord för  enkelhet


    Alla TV-apparater för professionellt bruk från Philips har utformats efter varje branschs specifika behov. Med allt från avancerade anslutningsmöjligheter till branschkompatibel design hittar du enkelt den perfekta lösningen för dina behov. Hälsovård, detaljhandel, företag, mat och dryck, underhållning, utbildning, transport, gästfrihet och offentliga lokaler är bara början.
    TV i ett hotellrum

    Gjord för resultat


    Öka engagemanget, öka effektiviteten, få de senaste innovationerna till ditt varumärke och släpp loss din fulla potential med MediaSuite, PrimeSuite, EasySuite, Studio och Heartline. Android och CMND ger dig full kontroll med fler sätt att ansluta och fängsla.
    Philips professionella bildskärm i en kontorsreception

    Gjord för företag


    Varje TV-lösning för professionellt bruk från Philips har noggrant designats med rätt funktioner och precision för att passa specifika branschkrav. Företag, utbildning, transport, gästfrihet och sjukvård är bara början.
    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Se hur Philips skärmlösningar för professionellt bruk skapar anpassade installationer för att hjälpa världens ledande varumärken uppnå sina mål.
