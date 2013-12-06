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Utgått

Philips AventEnkel elektronisk bröstpump

SCF312/01

4.3

| (42) Recensioner | 88% rekommenderar den här produkten

Utformad för komfort

Om du är stressad eller har bråttom kan det vara svårare för mjölken att frigöras, och det kan påverka din tillgång på mjölk. Vår Philips Avent-bröstpump SCF312/01 har utformats för att öka bekvämligheten för dig när du pumpar.

Visa alla fördelar

Bröstpump med massagekuddar för optimal komfort

Utformad för komfort

  • 125 ml-flaska medföljer

Kommer ihåg din personliga rytm

Kommer ihåg din personliga rytm

Philips elektroniska Avent-bröstpumpar är de enda som är försedda med ett minne som lär sig och bibehåller din personliga pumprytm för maximal komfort

Varsam men ger ändå effektiva resultat

Varsam men ger ändå effektiva resultat

Det skonsamma vakuumet i Philips Avent-bröstpump härmar barnets naturliga sug för bekväm effektivitet

Patenterad mjuk bladformad massagekudde med fem blad

Patenterad mjuk bladformad massagekudde med fem blad

Unik aktiv massagekudde som efterliknar barnets sätt att amma

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.3

av 5

42

Recensioner

88%

rekommenderar den här produkten

2

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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