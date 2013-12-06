Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
Utformad för komfort
Om du är stressad eller har bråttom kan det vara svårare för mjölken att frigöras, och det kan påverka din tillgång på mjölk. Vår Philips Avent-bröstpump SCF312/01 har utformats för att öka bekvämligheten för dig när du pumpar.
125 ml-flaska medföljer
Philips elektroniska Avent-bröstpumpar är de enda som är försedda med ett minne som lär sig och bibehåller din personliga pumprytm för maximal komfort
Det skonsamma vakuumet i Philips Avent-bröstpump härmar barnets naturliga sug för bekväm effektivitet
Unik aktiv massagekudde som efterliknar barnets sätt att amma
4.3
av 5
42
Recensioner
88%
rekommenderar den här produkten
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump