Emergency Care Consulting

Emergency care consulting

Helping to improve ED efficiency and performance

 

Waiting times, non-emergency patients, peak volumes and transitions to other care environments are every day struggles for emergency departments (EDs). To realize an optimal workflow and patient throughput, EDs must have efficient processes.

Our services

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Shorter waiting times and enhanced patient satisfaction
  • Optimized throughput
  • Faster transitions to other care environments
Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced patient and staff experience
Ambient Experience

 

Creating a calming ED environment

  • Reduced patient stress 
  • Pleasant working environment for staff
  • Unique differentiator for your department 
PerformanceFlow

 

  • Real-time insights on your daily ED operations
  • Increased mobile asset utilization
  • Reduced procurement costs
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

