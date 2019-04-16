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Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.
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Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Monitor and manage patients remotely
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Optimize your team’s time
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
Run your business your way
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The next generation of the Philips Trilogy ventilator delivers proven performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, and is designed to stay with your patients across changing care environments.
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Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe. DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
Visa produkt
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select country/regionSverige (Svenska)
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