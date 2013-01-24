Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

1
0

Kundvagn

Just nu finns det inga artiklar i kundvagnen.

    Dockningsskärmar

      Välj din  USB-C-dockningslösning:

      USB-C
      USB-C
      USB-C-dockning
      USB-dockning
      USB-C-dockningsproffs
      USB-dockningsproffs
      USB-C-dockningslogotyp

      USB-C-dockning

      Mycket kraftfull


      Nu slipper du laddare och strömkablar. En USB-C-port levererar upp till 90 W till din bärbara dator eller dina smarta enheter och ger din digitala arbetsplats ordning och smidighet. Philips-skärmar testas för att säkerställa kompatibilitet med ett brett utbud av varumärken och modeller på bärbara datorer och telefoner.
      Datalogotyp

      Data

      Blixtsnabb


      Den senaste USB 3.2-standarden ger tjugo gånger högre hastighet än USB 2.0, vilket gör dig mer produktiv eftersom dina dataöverföringar nu genomförs på en bråkdel av tiden du är van vid. En hel 4K-film kan till exempel överföras på mindre än 60 sekunder.
      Ethernet-logotyp

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      Förutom USB-hubben med flera portar tillhandahåller vi även en Ethernet-port (RJ45) för extra smidighet.

      Innovativa anslutningsmöjligheter med USB-dockning

      Innovativa anslutningsmöjligheter med USB-dockning
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      En enda USB-C kan verkligen ändra din användarupplevelse och sättet du arbetar på. Inga fler laddare, strömkablar eller signalkablar – den här enhetliga lösningen levererar upp till 90 W till din bärbara dator eller dina smarta enheter och organiserar din digitala arbetsplats.
      Se USB-C-skärmar

      USB-C-produkter

      • Svårt att bestämma dig?
        Välj upp till tre produkter och jämför dem!
        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        243B9/00

        • B-line
        • 24 (visningsyta om 60,5 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Övergripande klassificering / 5
        Visa produkt
      • Svårt att bestämma dig?
        Välj upp till tre produkter och jämför dem!
        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        273B9/00

        • B-line
        • 27-tums (68,6 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Övergripande klassificering / 5
        Visa produkt
      • Svårt att bestämma dig?
        Välj upp till tre produkter och jämför dem!
        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        LCD-skärm med USB-C

        276B9/00

        • B-line
        • 27-tums (68,5 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        Övergripande klassificering / 5
        Visa produkt
      USB Docking banner

      USB-dockning


      Den bästa lösningen, utformad för företags- och kontorsmiljöer, är den unika USB-C-dockningen som kombinerar USB-C-, RJ45- och DP-utgångar för smidig användning. Det här ersätter externa, otympliga fristående dockningsenheter, vilket ger ett mindre rörigt skrivbord men säkerställer bra anslutningsmöjligheter.
      Se USB-dockningsskärmar

      USB-docknings produkter

      USB Docking Pro banner

      USB-dockningsproffs


      För professionella användare som behöver den mest avancerade och omfattande vertikala lösningen har Philips utformat skärmar som möjliggör ännu mer mångsidig anslutning med universell portreplikering och säkerställer högre kvalitet för ström-, data- och ljud/video-leverans. Dessutom levereras våra Pro-skärmar med HDR, avancerade paneler, höga upplösningar och större skärmstorlekar för ökad produktivitet. 
      Se dockningsproffs

      USB-dockningsproffs produkter

      Hybridanslutning


      Som en del av vårt Pro Docking-utbud tillhandahåller Philips skärmar även lösningar för användare av bärbara datorer som endast kan anslutas via den traditionella USB-A-kontakten. Hybridskärmar erbjuder en inbyggd dockningsstation utrustad med DisplayLink-teknik med universell portreplikering så användare kan få åtkomst till kringutrustning på kontoret, inklusive tangentbord, mus och RJ-45 Ethernet-kabel, via en enda USB-kabel med dubbelt nät och typ C- och typ A-kontakt.
      Hybridanslutning
      Se skärmar med hybridanslutning

      Produkter med hybridanslutning

      Mer från  Philips Monitors

      Skärmar för kontoret

      Samling för professionell användning

      Släpp loss kreativiteten
      Läs mer
      Svängda bildskärmar

      Svängda bildskärmar

      Den ultimata uppslukningen
      Läs mer
      Pekskärmar

      Pekskärmar

      Pekvänlig design
      Läs mer

      Hjälp, support och uppdateringar

      Registrera din skärm

      Skapa ett kostnadsfritt My Philips-konto och registrera din nya skärm. När du har registrerat dig meddelar vi dig när det finns nya tillgängliga uppdateringar.
      Anmäl dig till My Philips

      Program-varuuppdateringar

      Se till att hålla din Philips-skärm i toppskick. Om det finns en ny programuppdatering hittar du den här. Och om du har förlorat dina drivrutiner kan du ladda ned dem här kostnadsfritt.
      Sök efter uppdateringar

      Supportplattform

      Det snabbaste sättet att åtgärda tekniska problem och problem med inställningar är att läsa felsökningsguiden för din Philips-skärm. Använd de praktiska tipsen och få igång skärmen igen på nolltid.
      Hitta en lösning

      Kontakta oss

      Vi finns här för att hjälpa till. Vare sig du behöver råd när du ska köpa en Philips-skärm eller hjälp med att installera den kan du kontakta oss per telefon, e-post eller onlinechatt.
      Kontakta Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.