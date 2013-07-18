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X-tremeVisionstrålkastarlampa för bil

12342XVB1

3.5
| (41) Recensioner
Känn dig trygg, kör säkert
Philips X-tremeVision-halogenstrålkastare ger upp till 100 % bättre sikt. X-tremeVision är konstruerad med toppmodern teknik för optimalt starkt ljus. De uppfyller alla krav enligt ECE för användning i trafik.
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  • Typ av lampa: H4

  • 1-pack

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

Se längre och reagera snabbare med upp till 100 % bättre sikt

Baserat på den unika produktutformningen ger X-tremeVision optimalt starkt ljus på vägen

Bättre körkomfort och säkerhet

X-tremeVision ger dig snabbare reaktionstid eftersom du snabbare upptäcker hinder och vägskyltar. Belysningen är en viktig del av körupplevelsen och den är även nyckeln till att förhindra olyckor. Den här produkten förhindrar aktivt olyckor genom att öka den allmänna sikten och vägupplysningen.

Uppfyller ECE-certifieringens höga kvalitetsstandarder

X-tremeVision uppfyller alla krav enligt ECE för användning i trafik.

Tekniska specifikationer

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

3.5

av 5

41

Recensioner

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

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