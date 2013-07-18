Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
12342XVB1
Typ av lampa: H4
1-pack
12 V, 60/55 W
Baserat på den unika produktutformningen ger X-tremeVision optimalt starkt ljus på vägen
X-tremeVision ger dig snabbare reaktionstid eftersom du snabbare upptäcker hinder och vägskyltar. Belysningen är en viktig del av körupplevelsen och den är även nyckeln till att förhindra olyckor. Den här produkten förhindrar aktivt olyckor genom att öka den allmänna sikten och vägupplysningen.
X-tremeVision uppfyller alla krav enligt ECE för användning i trafik.
3.5
av 5
41
Recensioner
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Gustavo
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect
Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb