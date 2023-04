3. Cutting and trimming Viking beards

Even the most rugged types deserve a bit of attention; this is also true for the ‘wild’ Viking beard styles. The best Viking long beard styles (and even non-Viking long beards), are soft, clean, and well-groomed. In order for yours to command respect in the mead halls, first wash and comb the beard and moustache, and wait for it to dry naturally. It’s easier to judge the length when it’s dry, so you’ll avoid accidentally over-trimming your new whiskers.

Use your trimmer to tidy up the length and get rid of any straggling hairs, and then it’s time to add the shape. Using your two-sided blade, edge along the neckline, cheek line and around the mouth (taking care not to trim the edges of your moustache – these should stay long at the edges) to create a defined, tidy, and symmetrical shape. The OneBlade Pro gives you an optimal view of your straight lines, and it will take care of any length of hair so there’s no need to mess around with a ‘pre-trim’.