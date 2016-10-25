Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
AW5000/10
All din musik med Hi-Fi-ljud. Trådlöst.
Få din musik trådlöst, i Hi-Fi med Philips Fidelio trådlös Hi-FI-högtalare. Strömma musik enkelt med 4 Hi-Fi-element för en kraftfull och helt uppslukande musikupplevelse.
Stereoljud i Hi-Fi
60 W, 4 Hi-Fi -element
Analog ingång
Appen finns tillgänglig via Apple App store och Google Play. Appen upptäcker automatiskt mobila enheter och andra kompatibla enheter som är anslutna till ditt Wi-Fi-nätverk, och ger dig direkt kontroll över musiken. Få full kontroll över musikuppspelning, volym och ljudinställningar, samt musiktjänster på nätet och webbradio från alla enheter oavsett var du befinner dig.
Högtalaren har särskilt vinklade Hi-Fi-element i proffsklass som är utformade för att ge så rikt och kraftfullt ljud som möjligt. Elementen är placerade för att ge enastående, dynamiskt ljud i hela rummet. Tack vare den unika designen passar högtalarna dessutom in snyggt i ditt hem.
Philips-systemet har förutom det trådlösa alternativet en extra ingång där du kan ansluta externa musikkällor. Det är bara att ansluta högtalarna till ljudingången, ljudutgången eller hörlursuttaget på en mediespelare, till exempel en CD/DVD-spelare, TV eller MP3-spelare
Utmärkelser
2.7
av 5
109
Recensioner
JamesAlexander
25/10/2016
United Kingdom
Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!
I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
louie
28/01/2014
United Kingdom
fantastic
I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
AlBoy
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product
This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Napster är bara tillgängligt i Tyskland och Storbritannien.