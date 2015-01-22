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dockningshögtalare

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Recensioner

Ljud som passar ditt hem

DS1400-dockningshögtalarna är kompatibla med iPhone 5 och de senaste iPod-enheterna via Lightning-kontakten och ger enastående ljud. De har en USB-port där du kan ladda ytterligare en mobil enhet, även när din iPod/iPhone är dockad.

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Ljud som passar ditt hem

  • med Lightning-kontakt

  • för iPod/iPhone

  • USB-port för laddning

  • 6 W

Nattlampa med mjukt ljus

2 aktiva element och baskanal för balanserat, fylligt ljud

Elegant och kompakt design – passar på alla nattduksbord

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

2.0

av 5

21

Recensioner

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS1400 docking speaker

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