Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
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Få tidig tillgång till vår Black Friday-rea
11
d
Dagar
20
t
Timmar
59
m
Minuter
30
s
Sekunder
Utgått
HP6368/00
Tuff mot hårstrån, snäll mot huden
Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshavern har anpassats efter behoven hos dagens kvinnor. Den här innovativa ladyshavern med dubbla skärblad skyddar din hud och ger dig vackert len hud
4-i-1 Ladyshave
Våt och torr
Hypoallergena gyllene skärblad minimerar irritation och allergiska reaktioner på huden
Inbyggd aloe vera-remsa ger ökad fuktning av huden för en smidig och nära rakning
Indikerar lågt batteri och påminner dig om att ladda apparaten innan nästa rakning
Hitta vanliga frågor, användarhandböcker, säkerhetsinformation och tips
Gå till reservdelar och tillbehör
2.9
av 5
64
Recensioner
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive