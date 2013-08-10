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Utgått

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Recensioner

Tuff mot hårstrån, snäll mot huden

Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshavern har anpassats efter behoven hos dagens kvinnor. Den här innovativa ladyshavern med dubbla skärblad skyddar din hud och ger dig vackert len hud

Visa alla fördelar

Ultimat rakning med 4-i-1-hudskydd

Tuff mot hårstrån, snäll mot huden

  • 4-i-1 Ladyshave

  • Våt och torr

Hypoallergena gyllene skärblad skyddar din hud

Hypoallergena gyllene skärblad skyddar din hud

Hypoallergena gyllene skärblad minimerar irritation och allergiska reaktioner på huden

Aloe vera-remsa för bättre fuktning av huden

Aloe vera-remsa för bättre fuktning av huden

Inbyggd aloe vera-remsa ger ökad fuktning av huden för en smidig och nära rakning

Indikatorlampa för lågt batteri

Indikatorlampa för lågt batteri

Indikerar lågt batteri och påminner dig om att ladda apparaten innan nästa rakning

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

2.9

av 5

64

Recensioner

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel

My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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