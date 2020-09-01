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  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning
  • Enkel att kombinera med amning

Utgått

Philips AventNatural-napp

SCF043/27

4.4
| (109) Recensioner | 85% rekommenderar den här produkten
Enkel att kombinera med amning
Philips Avent extra mjuka, spiralformade napp med flexibel design påminner mer om amning. De bekväma inläggen och den naturliga nappformen ger ett naturligt grepp och gör det enkelt att kombinera amning och flaskmatning.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

bland varumärken som rekommenderas av mammor världen över1

Extra mjuk och flexibel napp

Enkel att kombinera med amning

  • 2-pack

  • Normalt flöde

  • 3 m+

Naturligt grepp tack vare den breda bröstformade nappen

Naturligt grepp tack vare den breda bröstformade nappen

Den breda, bröstvårtsformade nappen uppmuntrar till ett naturligt grepp och underlättar övergången från bröst till nappflaska för spädbarnet.

ultra soft-napp utformad för att påminna om bröstet

ultra soft-napp utformad för att påminna om bröstet

Nappen har en extra mjuk struktur som är utformad för att efterlikna bröstet.

Flexibel spiraldesign kombinerat med inlägg

Flexibel spiraldesign kombinerat med inlägg

Flexibel spiraldesign kombinerat med våra unika inlägg för att skapa en flexibel napp, vilket möjliggör en mer naturlig matning utan att nappen kläms ihop.

Tekniska specifikationer

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.4

av 5

109

Recensioner

85%

rekommenderar den här produkten

01/09/2020

Sverige

Sverige

The shape is perfect.

Shape is perfect for my baby’s mouth. It’s confortable and safe

Fördelar

My daughter loves the shape!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF045/27 Natural-napp

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF045/27 Natural-napp

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

As close to nature intended!

These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!

Fördelar

Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic

Nackdelar

None at all.

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

13/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really is a good product and true to description

I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.

Fördelar

Soft, flexible, breast like shape.

Nackdelar

Non.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

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Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Baserat på en global nöjdhetsundersökning online med 10 109 användare av varumärken och produkter för mammor och barn 2023. 

  1. 0 % BPA, enligt EU-förordning 10/2011