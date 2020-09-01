Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
2-pack
Normalt flöde
3 m+
Den breda, bröstvårtsformade nappen uppmuntrar till ett naturligt grepp och underlättar övergången från bröst till nappflaska för spädbarnet.
Nappen har en extra mjuk struktur som är utformad för att efterlikna bröstet.
Flexibel spiraldesign kombinerat med våra unika inlägg för att skapa en flexibel napp, vilket möjliggör en mer naturlig matning utan att nappen kläms ihop.
4.4
av 5
109
Recensioner
85%
rekommenderar den här produkten
Paola123
01/09/2020
Sverige
The shape is perfect.
Shape is perfect for my baby’s mouth. It’s confortable and safe
Fördelar
My daughter loves the shape!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF045/27 Natural-napp
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF045/27 Natural-napp
Kulecat2000
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Del av marknadsföring
As close to nature intended!
These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!
Fördelar
Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic
Nackdelar
None at all.
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Breastfeedingmama
13/08/2021
United Kingdom
Del av marknadsföring
Really is a good product and true to description
I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.
Fördelar
Soft, flexible, breast like shape.
Nackdelar
Non.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Baserat på en global nöjdhetsundersökning online med 10 109 användare av varumärken och produkter för mammor och barn 2023.
0 % BPA, enligt EU-förordning 10/2011