Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
Trösta med luft
0-6 m
Ortodontiska och BPA-fria
2-pack
Hud behöver andas, detta gäller särskilt för små barn. Vår sköld har 6 lufthål för extra luftflöde som minskar hudirritationen.
Bebisar vet vad de vill! Vi har frågat föräldrar om deras bebisar gillar Philips Avent-nappar, och svaret är att 9 av 10 barn tar våra nappar.*
Vår silikonnapp har en symmetrisk form som vårdar barnets gom, tänder och tandkött när han eller hon växer.
4.6
av 5
17
Recensioner
100%
rekommenderar den här produkten
Grandparent1
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Ruby
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Donna1987
07/02/2015
United Kingdom
Only soother daughter will accept!
We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Det främsta globala nappmärket
Av hygieniska skäl bör du byta ut nappen efter fyra veckors användning
Vårt sortiment ger stöd till föräldrar och barn i varje utvecklingssteg
Testad online med 100 föräldrar, Storbritannien 2012
Årets tillverkare 2014