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  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft
  • Behandla känslig hud med luft

Utgått

Philips AventFreeflow-nappar

SCF180/24

4.6
| (17) Recensioner | 100% rekommenderar den här produkten
Behandla känslig hud med luft
Med Philips Avent Freeflow-napp kan ditt barns hud andas. Den svängda skölden har sex lufthål för extra luftflöde som hjälper till att minska hudirritation. Den ortodontiska nappen tar hänsyn till barnets tandutveckling.
Visa alla fördelar

Extra lufthål låter huden andas

Behandla känslig hud med luft

  • Trösta med luft

  • 6-18 månader

  • Ortodontiska och BPA-fria

  • 2-pack

Extra lufthål så att barnets hud kan andas

Extra lufthål så att barnets hud kan andas

Hud behöver andas, detta gäller särskilt för små barn. Vår sköld har 6 lufthål för extra luftflöde som minskar hudirritationen.

Utvecklad för naturlig tandutveckling

Utvecklad för naturlig tandutveckling

Vår silikonnapp har en symmetrisk form som vårdar barnets gom, tänder och tandkött när han eller hon växer.

Tillverkad på vår prisbelönta anläggning i Storbritannien.

Tillverkad på vår prisbelönta anläggning i Storbritannien.

Du kan känna dig trygg med att barnets komfort är i goda händer. Nappen är tillverkad på vår prisbelönta anläggning i Storbritannien.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.6

av 5

17

Recensioner

100%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
1

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

07/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only soother daughter will accept!

We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

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Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Det främsta globala nappmärket

  2. Av hygieniska skäl bör du byta ut nappen efter fyra veckors användning

  3. Vårt sortiment ger stöd till föräldrar och barn i varje utvecklingssteg

  4. Årets tillverkare 2014