Nyheter och uppdateringar    

Säkerhetsmeddelande
för medicinsk utrustning


Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care-enheter

 

FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A
500 000

Antal reparationssatser och utbytesenheter som tillverkats för Västeuropa1

9 462

Antal enheter levererade till Sverige2

1. Västeuropa inkluderar: Danmark, Österrike, Tyskland, Schweiz, Grekland, Storbritannien, Irland, Finland, Belgien, Frankrike, Israel, Italien, Nederländerna, Norge, Portugal, Sverige, Spanien

2. Antal åtgärdade enheter som skickats till kunder i Sverige per den 30 Maj 2022. Detta antal kommer att uppdateras varje månad

Viktiga uppdateringar

    Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

