Söktermer
Just nu finns det inga artiklar i kundvagnen.
272B7QUBHEB/00
221B7QPJKEB/00
499P9H/00
329P9H/00
241B7QUBHEB/00
329P1H/00
275B1H/00
242B1H/00
346P1CRH/00
276B1JH/00
243B1JH/00
326P1H/00
Förhindra att kameran hackas genom att ha en integrerad uppfällbar webbkamera
Förhindra oönskade tittare när den inte används. Hanteras enkelt med ett tryck.
Den integrerade webbkameran finns inbyggd i ramen, vilket innebär inga externa enheter eller extra sladdar som tar upp skrivbordsutrymme
Förbättra samarbete och kommunikation med webbkameran på 2 megapixlar med FHD-upplösning som får samtal på skärmen att kännas som om ni befinner er i samma rum.
Den integrerade webbkameran finns inbyggd i ramen, vilket innebär inga externa enheter eller extra sladdar som tar upp skrivbordsutrymme
Förbättra samarbete och kommunikation med webbkameran på 2 megapixlar med FHD-upplösning som får samtal på skärmen att kännas som om ni befinner er i samma rum.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.