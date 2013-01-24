Startsida
    Videokonferenser

    Philips-skärmar med inbyggd webbkamera

      Philips skärmar erbjuder en allt-i-ett-lösning med inbyggd kamera för videokonferenser

      • Säkerhet och komfort

        Säkerhet och komfort

        Förhindra att kameran hackas genom att ha en integrerad uppfällbar webbkamera

      • Bekvämlighet

        Bekvämlighet

        Förhindra oönskade tittare när den inte används. Hanteras enkelt med ett tryck.

      • Prydlig arbetsplats

        Prydlig arbetsplats

        Den integrerade webbkameran finns inbyggd i ramen, vilket innebär inga externa enheter eller extra sladdar som tar upp skrivbordsutrymme

      • Samarbete öga mot öga

        Samarbete öga mot öga

        Förbättra samarbete och kommunikation med webbkameran på 2 megapixlar med FHD-upplösning som får samtal på skärmen att kännas som om ni befinner er i samma rum.

      Snabbknapp för sekretessläget

      Video för snabbknappen för sekretessläget

      Hjälp, support och uppdateringar

      Registrera din skärm

      Skapa ett kostnadsfritt My Philips-konto och registrera din nya skärm. När du har registrerat dig meddelar vi dig när det finns nya tillgängliga uppdateringar.
      Anmäl dig till My Philips

      Program-varuuppdateringar

      Se till att hålla din Philips-skärm i toppskick. Om det finns en ny programuppdatering hittar du den här. Och om du har förlorat dina drivrutiner kan du ladda ned dem här kostnadsfritt.
      Sök efter uppdateringar

      Supportplattform

      Det snabbaste sättet att åtgärda tekniska problem och problem med inställningar är att läsa felsökningsguiden för din Philips-skärm. Använd de praktiska tipsen och få igång skärmen igen på nolltid.
      Hitta en lösning

      Kontakta oss

      Vi finns här för att hjälpa till. Vare sig du behöver råd när du ska köpa en Philips-skärm eller hjälp med att installera den kan du kontakta oss per telefon, e-post eller onlinechatt.
      Kontakta Philips

