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HD-videokamera

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Recensioner

Fånga och dela fantastiska ögonblick – enkelt

Det är lätt som en plätt att filma videor i full HD med ESee-videokameran CAM300. Tack vare kamerans 3-tums pekskärm får du intuitiv kontroll, och med funktioner för direktredigering och snabbkomprimering kan du dela det du vill direkt, på TV och online.

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Fånga och dela fantastiska ögonblick – enkelt

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Inbyggd USB-kontakt för problemfri anslutning till din PC/Mac

Inbyggd USB-kontakt för problemfri anslutning till din PC/Mac

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.2

av 5

5

Recensioner

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder

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