Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
CAM295BL/00
Fånga och dela fantastiska ögonblick – enkelt
Det är lätt som en plätt att filma videor i full HD med ESee-videokameran CAM300. Tack vare kamerans 3-tums pekskärm får du intuitiv kontroll, och med funktioner för direktredigering och snabbkomprimering kan du dela det du vill direkt, på TV och online.
4.2
av 5
5
Recensioner
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för CAM295BL HD camcorder