    För många kaffeälskare är klassiskt bryggkaffe fortfarande en favorit. Med Philips droppfiltermaskiner kan du njuta av varje kaffestund. 
    Drip filter coffee machines from Philips

    Upptäck Philips kaffebryggare

    Philips Grind & Brew

    Grind & Brew


    Inbyggd kvarn för nymalet kaffe

    Njut av fantastiskt kaffe gjort på nymalda bönor från den inbyggda kvarnen.  
    Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    Eco Conscious Edition


    Nu blir frukosten bättre 
    Hållbart designad och tillverkad av 100 % biobaserad plast*
    *PP-plast från certifierade biobaserade källor, på massbalansbasis.
    Philips Café Gourmet

    Café Gourmet


    Boil & Brew-Technology
    Unik bryggteknik för kaffe med intensiv och aromatisk smak.
    Philips Café Gaia

    Café Gaia


    Utsökt, varmt kaffe
    Termokanna som bevarar full arom och temperatur.
    Philips 2 Jahre Garantie

    Produktgaranti

    2 års produktgaranti

    från inköpsdatum

    Den perfekta koppen kaffe med Philips kaffebryggare

    Efficient wrinkle removal

    Perfekt bryggt kaffe

    Kaffebryggare som ger ett fylligt kaffe.
    OptimalTEMP technology

    Aromatiskt filterkaffe

    Den optimala bryggningstemperaturen gör att rätt smaker och aromer utvinns ur det malda kaffet. 
    No temperature settings

    Droppskydd

    Tack vare droppskyddet kan du hälla upp en kopp kaffe innan bryggningen är klar.
    Effortless ironing

    Automatisk avstängning

    Kaffebryggaren stänger av sig automatiskt för att spara energi
    Philips Drip Filter Coffee Machine
    Brygg den perfekta koppen kaffe varje gång

    Brygg den perfekta koppen kaffe

    varje gång


    Med Philips kaffebryggare är det lätt att få njuta av smaken av fantastiskt kaffe varje dag. Den perfekta koppen kaffe bryggs exakt efter din smak. Njut av utsökt kaffe, när som helst, var som helst.
    För alla kaffeälskare

    För alla

    kaffeälskare


    Njut av ett kaffe som är lika välsmakande varje dag. Philips kaffebryggare med droppfilter är till för kaffeälskare. Brygg en kanna kaffe till dig själv eller ett större företag.
    Ett enkelt sätt att göra kaffe.

    Ett enkelt sätt att göra kaffe.

    Brygg ditt favoritkaffe


    Det varma vattnet rinner genom filtret och ut genom pipen så att du får ett kaffe med en varm och fyllig smak. Det bryggda kaffet håller sig fräscht och varmt tack vare värmeplattan. 
    Njut av den aromatiska smaken av nybryggt kaffe

    Njut av den aromatiska smaken

    av nybryggt kaffe


    Vårt filtersystem utvinner smaken ur ditt bryggkaffe och ger dig en utsökt och aromatisk kaffeupplevelse, varje gång.

    Hitta den bästa 
    kaffebryggaren för dig

    Mer om kaffebryggare

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
    What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or steam iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.

     

    Water type to use

    Your Philips steam generator iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
     

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron.
     

    To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

    • Using perfumed washing softener
    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
    • Spraying perfumed water after ironing
    How to descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    Descaling your Philips steam iron, steam generator iron or garment steamer helps keep the appliance in optimal condition.
     

    The descaling process depends on your product and series. Please find here all descaling information for your Philips Steam Iron or Steamer
    How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?

    It is very easy to clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank. Please read the instructions below.
     

    Cleaning the water tank of your iron

    Follow the steps below to clean the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron:

    1) Fill the water tank halfway with warm water and shake it carefully.

    2) Empty it and rinse well with fresh water (do not use detergent).

    Note: Algae can form when water remains in your iron’s tank for a long time. Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residue.
